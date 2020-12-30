By Augustine Okezie, Kastina

Katsina State Police Command, Wednesday evening announced the commencement of its Community Policing Program with the recruitment and subsequent training of 554 Katsina State Indigenes

A press release signed by the Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isa disclosed that the special constables who are Katsina state indigenes have already passed out from the premier Police College, Kaduna.

He said, “the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, while addressing the constables urged them to be upright, discipline and dedication to duty.”

”He stated that as they will go back to their respective communities to serve, they should be able to help in reducing crime in their areas.”

Furthermore, CP Sanusi Buba tasked the Constables to follow the rudiments of the training they received as they have the full powers and privileges of a Police officer.

The Special constables were expected to wear a full Police black uniform with a blue background at the cap badge, shoulder strap, and under the name tag.

They were also not to carry firearms and are to be deployed in simple police routine duties such as crowd control, traffic, counter, and patrol duties.