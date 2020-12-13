By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State government has announced the compilation of the register of community-based organisations, CBO, civil society organisations, CSO, and non-governmental organizations, NGO, based in the state to ensure availability of an updated records and in order that the state participates and benefits in the anticipated national intervention exercise. The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Human Capital Development, HCD, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Daura, who made the above disclosure while briefing journalists at a ministerial press briefing held at Government House, said the update is expected to segregate their core activities and ensure they participate in HCD central working group mandates.

He further listed other pre-occupations of the department to include: identifying women and youth empowerment programmes, their implementation and strategies in the state in line with the directive of the core working group for partnership and desirable benefits.

He said: “The National Human Capital Development Strategy envisages quick wins at federal and state levels and institutes countrywide monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress.”

“Human capital development vision captures targets across three thematic focus, including health and nutrition, education and labour force participation.”

He assured the people of the state that his department will continue to play critical roles in addressing poverty and ensure participatory and sustainable economic growth of the state.