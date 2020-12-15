Some parents and guardians of the missing students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara have trooped to the school premises following reports suggesting that some of the abducted students have been rescued.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 333 students went missing after dozens of gunmen on motorbikes invaded the school and abducted the schoolboys.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi-Magashi, had given an assurance that the abducted students of the school will be rescued soon.

Mr Salihi-Magashi gave the assurance on Sunday in Katsina when he led a federal government delegation to the Governor, Aminu Masari, on an empathy visit.

He said security agents are working hard to ensure that the students are rescued.

“So far, we have been briefed by the Police Commissioner, GOC, Brigade Commander, Air Commander, DSS, and other security officers.

“Our interest is to keep ourselves abreast with what actually happened two days ago and we believe with their briefings, this task is going to be simple for us.

“We have strategies and I believe we can do it without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State.

“We have the intelligence, the information, their whereabouts, their movements and their methods of operations, the task is easy for the armed forces and the police,” the minister said.

On Monday, some of the parents, whose children were abducted, trooped to the school premises, following unofficial reports that 15 of the abducted children were rescued.

One of the parents, Shamsu Ahmad, told PREMIUM TIMES that on Monday, a police DPO told them that 15 of the abducted children were rescued and handed over to soldiers.

Some of the parents and guardian at the school premise waiting for the return of the missing students.

Mr Ahmad said the official confirmed that the rescued children would be reunited with their parents at the school on Tuesday by 11:00 a.m. He said that was the reason the parents were around.

“It’s very unfortunate that the report (has gone) round, but we are yet to see any of the children that the official claimed they rescued,” the father said.

Another parent, Ishaya Mazuga, said he came earlier in the morning from Malumfashi council area because “we were told that some of the children were rescued but the story is fast becoming a fairy-tale because none of them was brought to the school, as said.”

Many parents at the school told PREMIUM TIMES that they came to the school at dawn to witness the said release of some of the children. However, they were disappointed to see security and government officials coming and going out of the school.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not respond to phone calls and text messages requesting comments on the said rescued students.

Also, the media aide to the governor, Audu Labaran, did not respond to calls.