Forty-eight hours after hundreds of boys were abducted from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State on Friday, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari is yet to pay a visit to the community despite being a few miles away.

The president is currently in his Daura hometown 197km away from Kankara where a group of terrorists Abducted over 300 schoolboys Friday night in their dormitories. He is on a week-long holiday but has yet to address the people of the state or visit the community.

Rather, a presidential delegation led by Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser arrived in Katsina State from Abuja on Sunday over the incident.

It is not clear why the president has also not spoken directly to the families of the abducted schoolboys or addressed the media.

His spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday morning said the Nigerian Army troops have launched both ground and air hunt for the terrorists.

News of the attack on students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, and the abduction of students by a group of armed men on motorcycles broke on Friday.

No one has the actual number of students that were abducted from the schools.

Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State said 333 students were missing when he received the Federal Government delegation led by Monguno.

“Based on the available records, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped

“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest, and we are calling those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home. As a government, we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students,” Masari said.

But yesterday, the commissioner for education in the state said a little over 400 students were missing.

The military has deployed ground and air troops in search of the children while the Katsina State Government has ordered the closure of all schools following the incident.