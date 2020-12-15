Two students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina state, are feared to have been killed by their abductors.

A parent, Faiza Kankara, whose son is amongst those kidnapped, said one of the students that escaped from the attackers said the kidnappers killed two of the students.

Kankara also said the student told them that while in captivity, they were made to go through inhumane experiences, including being flogged like animals and fed with wild flora.

Katsina Governor Aminu Masari, in an interview with German radio, Deutsche Welle (DW) Monday evening, said 17 of the students had been found, and reunited with their parents.

“As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa (LGA),” Masari said.

“I was informed by the DPO. One other student was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.

“All these missing children found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down schools.

“Majority of the students are in the forest in Zamfara. Efforts are on for their rescue.”

At least 333 students are still missing since the attack late Friday on the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in northwestern Katsina state.

The attack was initially blamed bandits, who are active in the unstable region where kidnappings for ransom are common. But Boko Haram said in audio message that it was responsible for the kidnap.

The army said Monday it had located the hideout of the men, and that a military operation was under way.

More than 100 gunmen on motorcycles stormed the rural school north of Kankara town, forcing students to flee and hide in the surrounding bush.

