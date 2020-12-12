The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, on Saturday, ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state following the abduction of many students by gunmen in Kankara Local Government Area.

The governor gave the directive while visiting the council area where gunmen abducted an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday.

“The situation goes beyond one’s thinking. It’s a sad moment for Katsina, I am assuring parents of the missing students we will do anything humanly possible to rescue the children, it’s our responsibility to protect lives and properties.

“As I am speaking to you now, the soldiers are in the bush engaging the militants in a fire fight, I plead with you to exercise patience, we will rescue the children and I also ordered for the closure of all schools to save the children,” the governor said.

The governor further assured that both governments at federal and state levels were doing their best to bring an end to banditry and other debilitating criminal activities in the state. He said the government is very firm in its resolve to be ruthless in any engagement with the militants.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the gunmen attacked the Government school in Kankara and abducted many students.

Residents said the gunmen had earlier attacked Kankara town, injuring many residents but were later repelled by the security forces.

Residents said the militants, in large numbers, on motorbikes, invaded the school’s premises around 11: 00 p.m. Friday night, shooting to scare and kill.

They, thereafter, went away with many students.