Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has directed that all schools be shut following the recent abduction of some secondary school students in the state.

Masari made this known when he visited Government Science Secondary School Kankara on Saturday.

The governor assured parents that his government will do the needful to free other students who are believed to be under the custody of the bandits.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that bandits, on Friday night, invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Kankara Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped many students.

It was gathered that the bandits had operated at the Kankara town where they abducted some people before they finally invaded the boarding school at about 10:00 pm.

Residents said the bandits in large numbers came riding on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically. He said: “They abducted many of our students who were inside their school’s hostels. I cannot say how many people were kidnapped, but they went away with many students. “As we speak this morning (Saturday), our remaining students have left the school and their parents are here with us trying to know their whereabouts.” Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command have said over 200 students of the school have been rescued from gunmen who attacked the school on Friday night. The command, however, did not specify the number of students abducted by the bandits. A statement by the spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed that a police inspector was injured during attempts to rescue the students. The statement partly read, “The DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound. The Police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to finding and/or rescue the missing students. “It will be too early to say at this particular moment the actual number of students that have been kidnapped or missing.”

