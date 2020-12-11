Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given the Kebbi State Government up till January 1, 2021, to offset outstanding emoluments of workers.

Addressing reporters yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Umar Halidu, threatened strike on that day should the Governor Atiku Bagudu administration fail to offset outstanding emoluments of workers.

He said: “I could recall organised labour and the state government signed an agreement over unpaid workers’ benefits in February 2020. Only a little effort had been made in the payment of leave grant and gratuity to workers and retirees.”

Halidu regretted that retirees had not received their gratuities since September 2018.

Among the complaints warranting the impending industrial action, according to the NLC chief, include:

“Non-remittance of teachers’ pension deductions to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for over five years.

“Non-payment of 2019 leave grant to workers on Grade Level 07 and above, as well as non-payment of 2020, leave grant to all categories of workers in the state.

“Lastly, non-implementation of annual increment.”