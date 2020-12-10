Nigerian-American singer, Kechi Okwuchi has paid tribute to the victims of the tragic Sosoliso plane crash that happened 15 years ago.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ star was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, the 31-year-old reiterated her commitment to keep advancing a good course in honour of “the 60 angels” who breathed their last during the tragic incident.

She also accompanied the post with a picture revealing the burns she sustained during the incident.

“Today is the 15th anniversary of my accident, the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005. Every year on this day, I rededicate my life to the promise I made, to live for those who passed away that day, especially my school mates, the 60 angels, and their loved ones they left behind so suddenly,” she wrote.



Kechi Okwuchi before the accident

“This year, many of us had plans that were derailed, hopes that were crushed… loved ones that were lost. This year, I am harshly reminded that life and death are 2 sides of the same coin, and that it is truly through God’s grace that we are on this side of the coin right now.

“Today, I am extremely humbled by the simple gift of life and health. As I continue to live for myself, for the angels and for their loved ones, I will also live with the intent to appreciate every new day as it comes, and to truly live in the present. Rest in peace, angels.”

The Sosoliso Flight 1145, which took off from Abuja, crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport – its destination — with 110 people on board. There were only two survivors out of the 103 passengers and 7 crew members.

Among the passengers were about sixty secondary school students from Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja.

Okwuchi has continued to pull the strings since the plane crash which dominated discussions across the globe at the time.

In 2015, she graduated with a first-class from the University of Saint Thomas in Houston, Texas. She also emerged as a finalist at the 12th edition of the America’s Got Talent show two years later.