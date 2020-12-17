Our Reporter

The number of global brands entering into partnerships with Access Bank Lagos City Marathon increased as awarding-winning airline, Kenya Airways joined the rich list of partners.

With Access Bank as Headline Sponsor, the rich list of partners include 7UP Bottling Company, Eko Atlantic City, Eko Hotels, Revolution Plus Property, Bet9ja, and Skechers, the Center of Excellency Lagos is the Host City

The deal to bring Kenya Airways on-board the award-winning Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was brokered by the Project Consultant and Managing Director Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas Head Communication and Media Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Olopade said: “We are happy to have Kenya Airways as the official airline partner of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, an event that has redefined the trajectory of races in Africa and across the rest of the world.

Read Also: AFN chiefs set for Ogbomosho Marathon

“This is a partnership that is coming at the right time because the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has positioned Lagos as a global marathon destination and that is fostered by organisations like Kenya Airways who value quality and top-notch delivery which is our signature across all our races.”

Hafeez Balogun, Country Manager, Kenya Airways Nigeria equally added :“We are involved with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because the ideal behind the event tallies with our culture of promoting the African spirit. Africans are champions of marathons and Kenya Airways is the pride of Africa.

“We are eagerly looking forward to another excellent show of African spirit of strong will power, determination, and perfect finishes at the 2021 Lagos City Marathon.”

The sixth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, winner of the prestigious World Athletics Bronze and Silver Label is slated for 13th February 2021.