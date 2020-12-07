Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has accused the Church of promoting corruption by accepting huge donations without questioning their source.

He said Church are creating confusion among Kenyans by making contradictory statements about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Mr Odinga told those opposed to the BBI and the proposed changes to the Constitution to wait for another opportunity in future.

He was speaking at St Stephen’s ACK Cathedral in Kisumu yesterday. The ODM leader joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in calling on the Church to work closely with the government.

Christian leaders

The remarks came just a day after Christian leaders complained of being left out of the BBI process.

“There is double-speak on the side of the Church. A church leader was asking us to bring the clergy on board the other day. Where were they when Kenyans were giving their views to the BBI secretariat?” Mr Odinga asked.

“If there is an issue bothering you, tell us. Church leaders should not be partisan.”

He cited the Biblical story of Ananias and his wife who sold property and retained what they were paid instead of surrendering it to the church.

“We must address corruption urgently. Money that is supposed to go to development is taken by the corrupt. The Church should be leading in this fight and not allow itself to be used to launder money. You are taking money whose source is not known,” he said.

BBI task force

Mr Odinga dismissed the idea of the referendum being held with the 2022 General Election as proposed by Deputy President William Ruto and many of his supporters.

He described those opposed to the report as hypocrites who do not want to take a stand despite being given an opportunity to air their views to the BBI task force that was chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“This will be the first amendment to the 2010 Constitution. There will be a second, third, fourth, fifth and others. There must be closure to some of these things if we are to move,” Mr Odinga said.

“If you do not want the document, vote against it during the referendum. BBI will offer concrete solutions to our problems.”

He said voters are already burdened with six ballots during General Elections. Mr Odinga added that there is need for a post-pandemic recovery strategy.

He said women will first be elected through constituency vote. Those left out will have another chance through parties.

roudia@ke.nationmedia.com