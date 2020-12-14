Police are probing a robbery incident at businessman Manu Chandaria’s home in Muthaiga that occurred early Monday morning.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Yakub Rashid said the robbers made away with money and other valuables that were in the house.

The thugs are reported to have disarmed an officer manning the premises and tied three watchmen with ropes before making way to the building in what police suspect to be an inside job.

Police are pursuing the robbers, some with gunshot wounds.

More to follow…