Dusuma by popular R&B singer Otile Brown featuring Burundian artiste Meddy is the most watched music video on YouTube by Kenyans in 2020 in a list that was released by the online video sharing platform.

Dusuma gained popularity after a social media challenge grew around it, leading it to surpass 100 million views in just three months.

The YouTube End of Year List shows the popular videos uploaded and watched on YouTube, bringing new revelations about what Kenyans were watching in 2020.

Rayvanny’s Teamo, which was timely released before Valentine’s Day, is the second most watched music video while Harmonize’s move to play the song Jeje, by his former boss Diamond, on a live DJ set lit the hearts of Kenyans, making it the third most watched music video.

Kenya’s afro-pop band Sauti Sol are fourth on the list with their single Suzanna, which was released right after they announced that they had signed a deal with Universal Music Africa.

Gere by Tanasha Donna featuring Diamond is the fifth on the list. The song received over a million views in just 13 hours after release.

Femi One’s collabo with Mejja, Utawezana, is the sixth most watched music video in 2020. The hit gained popularity after a video of content creator Azziad Nasenya dancing to it went viral, creating an online dance challenge.

Kenyans’ love for Otile Brown’s music was extended to his other song Aiyana featuring Sanaipei Tande which appeared at number 8. Other songs on the list include Life is Good by Future featuring Drake and Quarantine by Wasafi featuring Diamond, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen and Zuchu.

With a message of creating awareness on mental health and the importance of saying what you feel as opposed to bottling it, ‘El-Shaddai’ by H_art the Band also won Kenyans’ hearts, landing on the 10th spot on the list.

Non-Music Videos

Dine with the Murayas- season two, episode six, topped the list of most watched non-music videos. Social media had been abuzz with the news around the disagreement between popular gospel singer Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo, a move that led Kenyans to their YouTube channel to find out what was going on with the couple which shares their marriage stories on YouTube.

Popular comedian Flaqo’s ‘Mama Otis/Otis Amefail Exams’ skit was number two on the list. The comedian is known for playing multiple characters in one piece.

Mama Otis, whose role he plays in viral videos on his YouTube channel, portrays a Kenyan mother with a no-nonsense attitude which most Kenyans relate with.

Social Distance by Nigeria’s Mark Angel Comedy is the third most watched non-music video in Kenya, followed by the video of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President, William Ruto, arriving to view Former President Daniel Moi’s body at Parliament building.

‘Hana mikono ila tazama maajabu yake, hata kulima analima. (He doesn’t have hands, but see his wonders. He can even plow).’ A video of a man with no hands but a determination and ability to plough was eighth on the list while the video of President Uhuru’s look-alike speaking follows after a photo of the man went viral.

The Jerusalema Dance challenge by Kenya Prisons Officers closed the list.

Full list

Music Videos

Otile Brown x Meddy – Dusuma (Official Lyrics Video)

Rayvanny Ft Messias Maricoa-Teamo (Official Video)

Diamond Platnumz – Jeje (Official Music Video)

Sauti Sol – Suzanna (Official Video)

Tanasha X Diamond Platnumz – Gere (Official Music Video)

FEMI ONE X MEJJA – UTAWEZANA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

Otile Brown x Sanaipei Tande – Aiyana (Official Video)

Quarantine – Wasafi Feat Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen & Zuchu

EL SHADDAI – H_ART THE BAND ft. CEDO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Non-Music Videos

Size 8 Shouts At Dj Mo In Public (Dine With The Murayas Sn 2 Ep 6)

Mama Otis/Otis Amefail Exams

SOCIAL DISTANCING (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 255)

President Uhuru, DP Ruto arrive to view Moi’s body at Parliament buildings

MPENZI JINI: DESAGU FALLS IN LOVE WITH A GHOST

CORONA VIRUS (La Springs Comedy)

Mwalimu Tom – School Contest gone Wrong!!

Hana mikono ila tazama maajabu yake, hata kulima analima.

Uhuru’s lookalike speaks out

Jerusalema Dance by Kenya Prisons Officers – Master KG feat. Nomcebo

kmuriuki@ke.nationmedia.com