Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Kenya’s quota-free deal with the United Kingdom will secure Kenya’s net producer ambition.

The head of state who was speaking during Kenya’s 57th Jamhuri celebrations said this will expand new opportunities for Kenyans.

“We have successfully concluded negotiations for an economic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom that will secure long term duty-free and quota-free access to the UK for our products,” said Kenyatta.

The new framework covers a host of other issues including barriers to the free flow of trade between the UK and the EAC countries, constraints to foreign direct investment, intellectual property, e-commerce, and government procurement.

The negotiators agreed on shared approaches to trade and investment, including the need to adopt common rules of origin, broader acceptance of product standards, and the EAC countries to deepen domestic reform and trade liberalization.

UK has underlined its commitment to enhancing its development cooperation support to the EAC countries to realize their development goals.

This includes investing in key sectors of Kenya’s economy to support the Government’s priority Big Four agenda and Kenya’s Vision 2030 development programs.

He further said that the upcoming free trade pact with the United States will be the first in the US and a country in sub-Saharan Africa.

“To expand the opportunities for our people, negotiations are also underway for a free trade agreement with the US,” he added