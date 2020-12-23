Nairobi — Kenya Railways has adjusted the Nairobi to Nanyuki Rail service schedule to accommodate increased demand by passengers traveling during the festive season.

The Corporation said for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, the train will operate on December 24 to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on December 27.

The New Year train will operate on December 31st to Nanyuki and return to Nairobi on January 2.

Both trains will depart Nairobi and Nanyuki at 9am respectively.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said fares vary from destination to destination with a complete trip going for Sh200 for the Economy class and Sh1000 for Business Class.

“The train makes stops at the Intermediate stations along the route which are Thika, Miubiri, Makuyu, Maragua, Murang’a Sagana, Kiganjo and Naromoru,” he said.

Kenya Railways has also increased the number of the Business and Economy coaches to accommodate increased demand.

The Nairobi – Nanyuki Rail Passenger Service began operations on December 11, making a round trip weekly. It departs on Fridays and returns on Sundays.

Last weekend the service ferried 640 passengers.