Nairobi — Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua says the Cabinet will prioritize COVID-19 recovery in 2021, upon return from a two-week recess on January 4.

Kinyua termed COVID-19 recovery as a key 2021 agenda for the Cabinet while announcing a recess set to begin on December 22 and run until January 3, 2021.

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Kinyua said the recess will give members of Cabinet a scheduled break from weekly Cabinet Committee Meetings.

“In that regard, the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda shall anchor Kenya’s COVID-19 recovery efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya,” he stated.

Kinyua however said, during the Recess, scheduled presidential engagements will continue uninterrupted.

The Calendar of the National Security Council and the National Security Council Advisory Committee will also continue as planned.

Kinyua said the Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any scheduled engagements.

This is unless otherwise directed by the President for urgent business, cases of national emergency, or any other exceptional circumstances, he noted.