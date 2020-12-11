Machakos Senator Bonface Kabaka has passed on.

The deceased politician has been receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital since he collapsed at an apartment in Nairobi and was rushed there.

Police on Thursday released a woman who was in the company of Kabaka when he passed on after holding her in custody for four days.

This is after tests conducted on the senator ruled out the possibility that he could have been poisoned, as earlier thought.

more to follow