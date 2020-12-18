The Senate has voted to remove Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from office after finding him guilty of the four charges which were tabled before it by Members of Nairobi County Assembly.

The ward representatives had accused the governor of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, crimes under the national law.

The House convicted the governor on all the four charges leveled against him by the MCAs, essentially removing him from office.

With the vote, city residents are headed to the poll to elect another governor as Mr Sonko did not have a deputy.

Mr Sonko becomes the second governor to be found guilty by the Senate after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

County Assembly Speaker Ben Mutura will take over in acting capacity until the election are held in the next 60 days.

Twenty seven senators, mainly those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, voted to remove the governor from office.

Two senators, Mutula Kilonzo and Johnson Sakaja, abstained, while 16 senators allied to the Deputy President William Ruto voted to save the governor.

A total of 45 senators voted during the motion with Garissa not casting a vote as the senator Yusuf Haji is indisposed while the Machakos seat is vacant following the death of Prof Boniface Kabaka.

Senators aligned to the DP defended Mr Sonko, and opposed the charges which they described as flimsy. They argued that the threshold required to debate the motion was not met at the Nairobi County Assembly.

“This is a state sponsored motion,” Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen said, when he opposed the motion.

His comrades-in-arms Susan Kihika, Christopher Langat, Aaron Cheruiyot and Millicent Omanga also opposed the motion to send the governor home on the account of procedure at the County Assembly, which they argued had been violated.

Public apology

It was a dramatic end to the calendar of the Senate whose 2020 session was opened with the successful impeachment of Mr Waititu in January.

In a mid-morning statement, the governor tendered a public apology over his public conduct and utterances and pleaded for mercy and leniency from some of the senators who were keen to send him home.

“I stand before this House with great humility to plead for your mercy and leniency. I am only human, and I know I have made mistakes before,” he said in the statement which, however, he didn’t read when he took to the witness stand to defend himself.

“Out of frustration, I may have made utterances that may have offended many people in ways that I did not intend. And today, I stand before you here with remorse, and having learned my painful lessons,” he said.

“As Jesus forgave the woman by the well, today I come to this House seeking your mercy, as I have forgiven those who may have wronged me in any way, in my private or official capacity.”

But this offered little remorse to the lawmakers who opted to end the political career of a dogged and one of the most controversial politician ever to grace the Kenyan political landscape.