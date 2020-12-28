The visit by British model Naomi Campbell has brought hope of tourism revival in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Ms Campbell landed in Kenya on December 15 to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays at Lion in the Sun resort.

The resort is owned by her former boyfriend and businessman Flavio Briatore.

Ms Stephanie Ravessoud, the general manager of Billionaire Resort in Malindi — also owned by Mr Briatore — told the Nation that the model is at one of the resorts but declined to provide details.

Last Thursday, Ms Campbell while escorted by Tourist Police Unit went round the resort town taking photos and admiring the spectacle view of Malindi and its environs.

The same day, the supermodel was also spotted at Kwa Jiwa market in Malindi in company of tourist police.

The beautiful white sandy beaches that have formed dunes at Mambrui beach loved by Italian filmmakers for movie shooting is one of the spectacle locations where Ms Campell also likes touring for photo-shoot of an international magazine.

Sources told the Nation that the Super Model will have a long peaceful holiday at Lion in the Sun after limiting the people visiting her at the resort due to Covid-19 regulations.

“I am informed that the supermodel was also supposed to do some charity works such as tree planting and visit to children homes which have been cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols,” said the source.

Ms Maureen Awuor, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Kilifi branch chairperson, who is also the Ocean Beach Resort general manager said the hotel occupancy during the festivity is at 75 percent.

"The 75 percent bed occupancy in the hotels is by domestic tourists who have come for the Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations in the resort town," she said.