Nairobi — Malava Member of Parliament Moses Injendi has changed his stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Oparanya duped him to meet Raila Odinga and into supporting constitution review under BBI.

Injendi, who was speaking at a public meeting shortly after he hosted Deputy President William Ruto at his home explained that the duo introduced him to the BBI subject when he thought he had met them to discuss matters of his constituency.

“I did not know I was meeting Raila. I talked to you Oparanya, and he did not tell me I was going to Raila. If I knew I would have refused,” he said.

“I met Raila and we talked for some time but I did not understand what we were saying. I thought we were talking about matters on constituency but he was telling me other things. I condemn what you did, don’t think you will ever lure residents of Malava again,” the MP added.

He affirmed his opposition to the document and reassured DP Ruto of his support. Injendi further apologized to his area residents for being misled into supporting BBI.

“I want to assure Ruto that my family, constituents are behind him and we will support him fully,” Injendi said.

MPs who were present during the event included Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa , Ben Washiali.(Mumias East), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Speaking at the home of MP Injendi in Malava in Kakamega County, Ruto asked the BBI steering committee to provide Kenyans with copies of the report to enable them make informed decisions.

He noted that many Kenyans had not received copies of the report yet they are expected to read and contribute in the constitution review process.

Ruto said there was scheme by some leaders to undermine the intelligence and capacity of Kenyans to make informed decisions by denying them copies of the BBI report.

“Before telling Kenyans to support or reject the document, they should first be given copies of the report so that they can read and understand it before making their decisions,” Ruto said.