Nairobi — Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura was on Monday morning sworn in as the Acting Governor of Nairobi following Sonko’s impeachment on Thursday.

Mutura whose inauguration initially set for Friday was postponed after the presiding judge missed a crucial constitutional timeframe which requires swearing in ceremonies to be conducted between 10am and 2pm will act for a period not exceeding sixty days.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is required to organize a by-election within sixty days.

Under Article 182 4 and 5 a County Assembly Speaker assumes the Governor’s office where the Deputy Governor is unable to take over following a vacancy.

The law requires that a by-election is held within sixty days from the date the Assembly Speaker assumes the office of the Governor.

The Speaker is second in line after the Deputy Governor, in whose case the law allows service for the remainder of the governor’s term without a requirement for a by-election.

A Deputy Governor who takes over for a period exceeding half a term is deemed to have served a full term as Governor.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe however resigned in January 2018 citing Sonko’s lack of confidence in him.

