American rapper, record producer and fashion designer, Kanye West has been named Billboard‘s Top Gospel Artist of 2020 and is also the Top Male Gospel Artist of 2020.

This new feat for Kanye West achievements was announced on Thursday night, December 3.

On the list of entertainers for the Top Gospel Artist chart, Kanye beat out Kirk Franklin at No. 2, Tasha Cobbs Leonard at No. 3, Sunday Service Choir at No. 4, Travis Greene at No. 5, Marvin Sapp at No. 6, Kierra Sheard at No. 7, Koryn Hawthorne at No. 8, Maverick City Music at No. 9, and Jonathan McReynolds at No. 10.

Moreover, for the Top Male Gospel Artist, Kanye beat out Kirk Franklin who sits at No. 2, Travis Green at No. 3, Marvin Sapp at No. 4, and Jonathan McReynolds at No. 5.

West’s 2019 album, his first spiritual-themed set, Jesus Is King, opened atop Top Gospel Albums, Top Christian Albums, and the all-genre Billboard 200. Jesus Is King has spent more than a year at No. 1 and is the No. 1 album on the Top Gospel Albums year-end tally. The No. 2 Christian Album of 2020 also comes from West’s world. Jesus Is Born, credited to the Sunday Service Choir, finishes in the runner-up position. After just a day-and-a-half of tracking, Jesus Is Born entered Billboard‘s Top Gospel Albums chart (dated Jan. 4, 2020) at No. 2 starting with 6,000 equivalent album units earned (3,000 in album sales) in the week ending Dec. 26, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Jesus Is Born peaked at No. 2 on Top Gospel Albums, not making it to the summit only because West’s own Jesus Is King LP was dominating at No. 1. Sunday Service Choir is also the leading gospel group of 2020. Meanwhile, the lead track on Jesus Is King, “Follow God,” is the No. 1 song of the year on Hot Gospel Songs, which is powered by streaming, airplay and sales. “Follow God” has spent more than 40 weeks at No. 1. Concurrently, it is the No. 1 song on the year-end Gospel Streaming Songs list and No. 2 on Gospel Digital Song Sales.

