The Al-Qaeda-directed attacks on the US on 11 September 2001, also known as 9/11 saw passenger planes hijacked and crashed into US buildings, ultimately killing nearly 3,000 people.

Al-Shabab is an al-Qaeda affiliate responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in east Africa.

Investigators say that while training to be a pilot, Mr Abdullah researched how to breach a commercial plane’s cockpit, information about the tallest building in a major US city, and how to obtain a US visa.

The plot was allegedly part of an al-Shabab operation dubbed Jerusalem will never be Judaized, which was launched in response to the Trump administration’s decision to move its embassy in Israel to the city of Jerusalem.

“Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there are those who remain determined to conduct terror attacks against United States citizens, said FBI assistant director-in-Charge William F Sweeney Jr.