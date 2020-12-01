The 2008 Mumbai attack also referred to as 26/11 were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist organisation, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

The attacks, which drew widespread global condemnation, began on Wednesday, 26 November, and lasted until Saturday, 29 November 2008. At least 174 people died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded.

According to NDTV, the US government has told a federal court that Tahawwur Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India, was a wanted top class terrorist for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks and also demanded that the nine LeT attackers who were killed in the carnage be given Pakistan’s highest military honour.

The 59-year-old from Pakistani, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 people, including six Americans.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chelonian said in her order on November 13 that the extradition hearing in this case is scheduled for February 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

“Referring to a 1971 attack on his school in Pakistan, Headley told Rana, that he believed he was with the Indians now, in response, Rana said that they (the Indians) deserved it.

Also, in September 2009, the FBI intercepted Rana telling Headley that the nine LeT attackers who had been killed during the attacks should be given Pakistan’s highest military honour.

Headley was arrested on October 3, 2009, in Chicago, Six months later Headley pleaded guilty to 12 charges relating to his activities on behalf of LeT and agreed to cooperate with the United States. The Illinois Court ultimately sentenced Headley to a 35-year term of imprisonment.

Hanna told the court that Rana let Headley use his business as a cover to travel to India and conduct surveillance.

