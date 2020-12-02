After the payment of N100m as ransom, the kidnapped Chinese expatriate working with the China Civil Engineering Construction Company of Nigeria Ltd handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road has been freed. This comes even as the police are denying the payment of any ransom.

It would be recalled that the Chinese man was abducted on Friday, November 27, 2020, by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen when he visited the road project site to assess the level of works.

In the process of kidnapping him, his security detail who was an official of the Nigerian Police force was killed.

Speaking with The Nation, a source who also works in the same organization as the expatriate said he was released around 11 pm on Tuesday after a sum of N100m was paid as ransom by the company.

The informant further explained that the ransom was collected at a place in Kwara state, the expatriate was released along the Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti State after spending four days in captivity.

According to him, “The Chinese was released very late yesterday (Tuesday) after payment of a ransom to the kidnappers.

“The N100 million was taken to a bush in Kwara state where the kidnappers collected and confirmed it before the man was released here at a very difficult location along Igede-Ilawe road.”

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the expatriate while denying the payment of any ransom.

He said that the expatriate was left off the hook after a synchronized and well-coordinated manhunt was launched on the kidnappers by security operatives.

“Yes, he was released after a serious manhunt and pressure from the security operatives around Ilawe-Igede at about 11:30 pm Tuesday.

Abutu assured residents that the command would continue to do everything possible to wade off all criminal elements from the state and ensure maximum security of lives and property.

