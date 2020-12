Suspected herdsmen last Friday abducted the expatriate when he visited the site who also killed one of the policemen attached to the contractors. A source close to the road construction company said his captors around 11 pm released the abductee on Tuesday after the payment of N100 million ransom. According to the source, the ransom was collected in Kwara State, and the expatriate was released around Ilawe-Igede road in Ekiti State.

Like this: Like Loading...