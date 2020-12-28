There was jubilation yesterday in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, as a kidnapped six-year-old girl, identified as Courage, was found in Benin City, Edo State six days after.







A family source said Courage was kidnapped in Abraka town on December 21 and was taken to Adesuwa Police Station in Benin City by a lady who saw her roaming the streets.







“Courage was kidnapped on Sunday and later the kidnappers contacted us a day after. They spoke to us several times, claiming that they were at Eket in Calabar. Then, we reported the matter to the police initially, but we were careful not to involve them so that our daughter will not be hurt by her abductors, because they told us they were monitoring us.







“We have borrowed from family and friends and spent about N800,000 to secure her released. It was on Friday the police in Benin City called Abraka station and we were told that Courage has been found.







“Courage’s parents were in Benin at the weekend, but could not bring back their daughter to Abraka, as they were told her release will follow some processes since the case involved two states.







“We were asked to come back on Tuesday, December 29, as police would have completed the logistics,” the source narrated.







When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the released, saying efforts were on to bring the girl back to the family.







She said: “There are procedures in releasing the child. That is what the command is doing right now. It is an inter-state case. She was found in Edo State. So, CP has to direct.”

