The captors of the chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and his wife, Cindy, have freed them two days after they were kidnapped.

It would be recalled that the Gunmen, at about 8:00 pm on Christmas Day, invaded the Albarka Prayer Camp at Fadan Kagoma near Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and whisked the cleric and his wife away.

It was also gathered that the gunmen who shot indiscriminately abducted one other person simply identified as Mr. Douglas.

However, a government statement by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the PFN Chairman and his wife were freed from the kidnappers’ den on Sunday.

In the statement titled, ‘Apostle Bako, wife regain freedom,’ the commissioner said the Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev. Tony Inwulale, also confirmed the development to the government.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to Aruwan, expressed relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the security agencies of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors,” the commissioner added.

Like this: Like Loading...