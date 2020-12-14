Masari

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday in Daura briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the Friday night abduction of students from Government Science Secondary School Kankara, noting that there is progress recorded toward rescuing the students.

The governor, who was accompanied by the deputy, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were ongoing on the safe return of the students.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’

“The president is fully committed to the rescue of the school children; it is only appropriate to visit him and give him details of rescue efforts,”.

Masari also said that security agencies had located the position of the children

Vanguard News Nigeria