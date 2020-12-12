The Taraba State House of Assembly member, Bashir Bape, who was recently abducted, regained freedom Friday night, the police and family sources have confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Bape was abducted at his residence in Jalingo on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear how much was paid but a family source said: “ransom was paid before he was released.”

“He was released late night at about 10 p.m. and is currently at the hospital. We thank all those who helped and prayed fervently for our brother’s release,’ the family source said asking not to be named for security reasons.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, David Misal, also confirmed the development.

“We confirm that he has regained freedom,” Mr Misal said.

Disturbed by the incessant cases of kidnappings and other criminal activities, the state government recently banned the use of motorcycles in Jalingo and its environs.

The governor’s spokesperson, Illiya Bikye, said the ban was as a result of “the growing activities of criminals, who use motorcycles to perpetuate crimes.”