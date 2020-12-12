Ben Adaji Jalingo

The member of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Barr. Bashir Mohammed who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday has regained freedom.

A family source told The Nation that Mohammed was released by his abductors at about 10.30 pm on Friday, December 11.

According to the source it was not clear whether or how much was paid as ransom to the kidnappers before the release of the lawmaker.

The source said the lawmaker after his release was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the Police public relations officer to the Taraba command, DSP David Misal said he was yet to receive the report of the release of the Lawmaker.