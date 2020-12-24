Kidnap

…3 victims missing—Police

The Kidnappers, who abducted passengers of an Abuja-bound bus along the Benin-Auchi Road on Tuesday have contacted the families of the victims for ransom before they can be released.

A source, who is close to one of the families of the abductees disclosed that the family members were already looking for money to pay the ransom and have their relations released from captivity before the yuletide.

The source added that besides the 14 passengers who were kidnapped in the single Toyota Hiace belonging to one of the popular transport outfits in Benin, other commuters in other vehicles were also kidnapped on that same spot by the same gang.

This was just as armed robbers swooped on commuters who parked by the road to avoid running into the kidnapping session, and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“I can confirm to you that the families of the abducted passengers have been contacted by the gunmen. Some families are already making efforts to raise money to free their people,” the source affirmed.

Confirming the incident 24 hours after, the Edo Police Command said the bus in which the passengers were kidnapped belonged to Big Joe Transport Company.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police moved in almost immediately to rescue the kidnapped passengers.

Nwwbuzor said: “A bus belonging to Big Joe was intercepted by hoodlums referred to as kidnappers. While that was going on, the nearby police formation responded, repelled the hoodlums and rescued some passengers with three persons taken away to the bush.

“Investigation is still ongoing involving the police in Ehor and other tactical teams. They started combing the bush the moment the incident happened and hoping that these victims will be rescued.”

