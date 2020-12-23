File photo of gunmen

By Abdulmumin Murtala and Bashir Bello

Heavily Armed kidnappers have on Wednesday abducted a businessman in Minjibir town, about 50 kilometres from Kano city after exchanging gunshots with police.

The gunmen stormed the town around 1 am, shooting sporadically around Masaka



area of the town before abducting a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos.

Witnesses told newsmen that the gunmen also attacked policemen and



burnt down their patrol van.

“I first heard gunshots around 1:30 am, then the gunshots continued.

“Through my window, I then I saw policemen returning the fire,” an eye witness that begged for anonymity said.

“The gunmen stationed their men at all the junctions in the town. I suspected they



have superior firepower as the police later backed down.

“Around 4:20 am, they attacked policemen laying ambush on them near Amsharu



Primary School. In the police van, there was the DPO himself in the vehicle alongside his team.

“When the police retreated, the gunmen set fire on their patrol vehicle and left the



town without further challenge” he added.

Also, another eyewitness told newsmen that the gunmen came in a Hilux van, three Volkswagen Sharon and many motorcycles.

Another source also said that the kidnappers numbering over 30 overpowered the policemen that led to them fleeing and abandoning their vehicle.

The source also said reinforcement from police in Kano did not come in good time



as the gunmen had a field day.

The abducted businessman is well-known merchant of building materials and foodstuffs in the town.

“They left their vehicles at Plantation area and moved on foot” the eyewitness stated.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incidence but said the information available was not adequate.

