SOURCES close to the family of the abducted Edo State Head of Service , Anthony Okungbowa, yesterday said there is no communication yet to any member of the family since he was kidnapped by gunmen on Saturday evening.

It was also disclosed that the whereabouts of the police orderly who is usually with the kidnapped top civil servant is still unknown.

The source said, “From the information available from the family, no contact has been made by his abductors. The police orderly that is usually with him has not also been seen. It is not clear whether he was with him on Saturday when he was kidnapped. We are just keeping our fingers crossed and praying to God for all to be well,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said he just arrived from an official assignment outside the state and could not provide any update on the matter.

According to him, “There is nothing I can tell you right now about events in the State because I have been away in Enugu on official assignment and just returned to Benin now,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police Johnson Kokumo did not also pick his calls nor did he respond to a text message sent to him.

It would be recalled that Okungbowa was on Saturday evening kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state while he was said to be returning to Benin from a social function.

His official driver was also killed in the process of abducting him.

