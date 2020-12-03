President Muhammdu Buhari receives in audience Governor Rochas Okorochas of Imo State in State House on 1st April 2019

Describes killing of about 100 farmers in Borno as insult to the Nation

By David Odama

SENATOR Rochas Okorocha Wednesday called for the overhaul of security architecture to make it more responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians and the security of the country.

Senator Okorocha who spoke when he paid condolence to the government of Niger State and family over the murder of the APC Chairman, Philip Shekwo in Government House, Lafia also called on President Muhammadu



Buhari to fire those saddled with the responsibility and have failed the nation to correct the abnormalities and ensure peace in the country.

According to senator Okorocha “most of President Buhari’s aides have failed the nation and are no longer useful in the national assignments.

President Buhari should do the needful to save the nation from the insult on the nation and the leaders. The people are angry with the recent events in the country.”

He urged the security agencies to fish out and prosecute culprits that killed farmers in Borno and the killers of the APC Chairman, in Nasarawa and other parts of the country.

“Incessant killing of innocent Nigerian in the country must be stopped as it is an insult to the nation.

“President Buhari should hire competent hands to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians and their property,” Okorocha declared.

The Imo State Senator also called on Nigerians to be patient, cooperate with the government to reduce unemployment and hunger ravaging the nation.

Speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule thanked Okorocha for the visit and revealed that the kingpin of the killer of the APC Chairman, Philip Shekwo Tatari, Muhammed Usman has been arrested.

According to Sule who described late Philip Shekwo as a man of peace, said the way and manner the chairman died was not only painful but a loss the state will not overcome in a hurry, adding that Shekwo didn’t deserve to die that way.

His words: “The suspected team. The leader of the Shekwo killer has confessed that he and his gang carried out the killing of the APC chairman, so we get him arrested.

“The suspect told me that he and his team have their reasons why they killed APC chairman in the state. We are still waiting for the police investigation to know the reasons behind the killing of the chairman.

“But for whatever reasons, the chairman does not deserve to die in such a manner.

“We are going to await police full investigation into the killing of the APC chairman.”

Vanguard News Nigeria