North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un‘s younger sister, Kim yo Jong, is quickly rising in prominence in North Korea to such an extent that she has been tipped as a possible rival to lead the country.

She recently hit back at rumours she was dead and is seen as a key figure in the communist country’s regime, second only to her brother Kim Jong Un.

According to a report by SUN UK, Yo-jong is said to be ready to become the world’s first female dictator in modern history following a series of shocking statements.

In 2014, Yo-jong was named the first deputy director of the worker’s party propaganda and agitation department

Since then, she has enjoyed a speedy rise to power after first emerging alongside her brother on the world stage during his summits with Donald Trump in 2018, following her international debut at the Pyeongchang winter Olympics in Korea.

Sources inside North Korea have claimed Kim Yo-jong is attempting to secure her power within the regime by taking on the South.

Her tyrannical brother is said to want to ensure she has enough support to take over as a type of queen regent should he die before his 12-year-old son comes of age.

Yo-jong reportedly needs to win some revolutionary achievements to get the support in North Korea’s highly traditional ruling class.

In June, Yo-jong hit out at South Korea after allegedly being behind the demolition of a highly symbolic liaison office.

Kim’s sister is believed to be the mastermind behind the renewed aggressive approach to their traditionally hated neighbour.

Then after months of silence, the mystery over her whereabouts lead to speculation she has been purged by her brother who is famed for executing rivals.

It came as rumours gathered pace that Kim Jong-un was in a coma and power was about to pass to her.

Yo-jong is widely acknowledged as the leader of the organisation and guidance department, a mysterious agency that watches the ongoings of the government, the ruling party and top levels of the army.

In her position as first vice director of the OGD, she has the authority to exact penalties ranging from exile to minor posts in the countryside to imprisonment and death.

