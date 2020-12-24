ExxonMobil, Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI) and Grass Root Soccer have emphasised the need for continuous sensitisation of the public and adherence to safety measures to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.







The groups urged government not to allow the quest to tackle COVID-19 pandemic overshadow the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.







Speaking in Lagos during a programme to sensitise the Mushin community, Executive Director of YEDI, Oje Ivagba, said corporate organisations should set up something similar to CACOVID to support the government, as the foreign donation towards HIV/AIDS is no longer sustainable.







He said there was a disruption in the supply chain of HIV/AIDS materials due to global lockdown from COVID-19.







“People are having sex without condoms, those that require medication are having challenges despite the initial inadequate HIV treatment, which is a gap Nigeria needs to meet. We shouldn’t let COVID-19 be an excuse for us not to do all that is required of us to combat HIV.







“HIV/AIDS continue to be a challenge to the future of Nigeria. Over the past 15 years, we have made a lot of progress in reducing its prevalence. As at 2019, however, there is evidence of rising cases in six states, including Lagos and Akwa Ibom.”







He advised Nigerians to know their status and stay protected. “Once you know your status and want to engage in sex, use condom accurately and regularly. A couple should stay faithful to each other.”