Kogi Assembly passes N130b budget, clears 20 LG secretaries

Kogi State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N130 billion tagged ‘Budget of Accelerated Recovery’. The bill, which was considered clause by clause at the committee of the whole before it was passed, has over N74 billion as recurrent expenditure and N56 billion for capital projects.

Education got N21 billion, security N12 billion, health N17 billion, infrastructure and human capital development N21 billion each, while agriculture got over N8 billion.

Also, the house cleared 20 out of the 21 council secretaries sent by the executive. The nominee from Adavi Council was stepped down, pending clearance by the Head of Service on alleged dismissal from service.





