The Kogi state government has commiserated with the family of Kogi born Major General John Olu Irefin, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, who died of complications from COVID-19.

The deceased was attending the annual chief of army staff conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

In a statement, Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner for information and communications, described the death of Irefin as “heart-rending”.

He said as a mark of honour, the government said it would rename the Government Science Secondary School in Kabba area of the state after the deceased

“The Governor, Government and people of Kogi State regret the demise of an outstanding Army Officer who hailed from the State, Late Gen. Olubunmi Irefin,” the statement read.

“The late Army General who was the GOC, 6 Div. recently gave his late mum a befitting last honor. For him to die a few weeks after burying his mother is heart rendering. Like many outstanding Generals Kogi has produced, the Late Gen. Irefin was a chemistry of brilliance, bravery, courage and inalienable loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

“For years, he defended Nigeria as a committed Army Officer and also the integrity of the Army. Nigeria has lost a Greenheart-fighter who gave all to his nation and her people. The Late General Olubunmi Irefin was not just a brave soldier; but also an accomplished scholar of repute. To this end, the Kogi State Government shall be putting in place, modalities to rename the Government Science Secondary School, Okedayo as Olu Irefin Science Secondary School, Okedayo.

“This is to inspire a new generation of Kogi youth to embrace hard work and excellence.”

Following the general’s death, the conference had to be cancelled and participants comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, commandants of army schools, commanders of army operations have been asked to go into isolation for 14 days.

Sagir Musa, acting director of army public relations, announced the cancellation of the conference in a statement on Thursday, saying it was to prevent any further spread of the disease.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of COVID 19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID 19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...