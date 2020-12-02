The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has approved the training of 200 Midwives and 100 Nurses specifically for Hard-To-Reach rural areas in the State.

This was disclosed today when the Director of Nursing Services at the State Ministry of Health, Mrs Oguche Martina led other heads of Nursing and Midwifery Institutions on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo in his Office, Tuesday.

Mrs Oguche said the initiative was to bridge the manpower gap in the healthcare sector.

She said the beneficiaries will be trained for two years at the Nursing and Midwifery institutions in the State, after which they will be posted to work in their communities.

The Director further said the Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has accepted to absorb the beneficiaries at the end of their training.

Earlier, the Provost of the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, Mrs Abraham Hannah said the visit of the team was to seek for the cooperation of the Ministry in enlightening the people about the program.

In his response, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo thanked the Director and other heads of Nursing and Midwifery institutions for placing Kogi on the apex of healthcare delivery in the country.

“When you look at our healthcare delivery in the State, it is important to commend you for giving us competent hands that have been so effective and efficient.

“Today’s news is commendable. I am from a rural area that has no nurse. So I understand what other rural areas in the State pass through. This initiative will help to address that manpower gap.

“I am not surprised at the overwhelming support the Governor is giving to this initiative. He is a Healthcare Governor that has radically changed the face of healthcare delivery in the state.

“We thank the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for this well-thought-out plan. It will go a long way in assisting rural communities to have rural people for rural nursing.

“Rural communities, faith-based organizations and NGOs are hereby urged to support successful candidates during the training. The first phase of the program will commence in May 2021”.

Fanwo said the information platforms of government will be used to sensitize the people about the program, commending the Ministry of Health for ensuring Yello Fever does not ravage the State.

