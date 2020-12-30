By Nwafor Sunday

…Says if anything happens to Kukah, Nigeria’ll not survive the mayhem that will befall her

Former Aviation Minister, Chef Femi Fani-Kayode has warned those threatening to harm the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, to desist forthwith.

Kukah, had in his Christmas Message accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism. He also accused the president of institutionalizing northern hegemony, saying there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president practiced a fraction of what Buhari did.

His Christmas message has long generated reactions from Nigerians with some calling for his arrest and detention.

In view of that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi advised groups threatening to harm Kukah to restrain themselves from doing so, noting that Nigeria will not survive the mayhem that will befall her if they harm Kukah.

“Be warned that if Kukah is harmed, injured, maimed or killed Nigeria will not survive the mayhem that will befall her.”

Read his statement below:

“The sheer deceit of the Buhari administration is best reflected by the asinine response that Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, offered to Bishop Kukah in which he accused the cleric of wanting to destabilise the country.

“Since then some reckless and misguided Government-sponsored groups have called for the arrest and detention of Kukah. They have also insulted and condemned him and threatened his life.

“Be warned that if Kukah is harmed, injured, maimed or killed Nigeria will not survive the mayhem that will befall her.

“If any of the above happens to him the Biblical ‘east wind of destruction’ will be unleashed on this country and no-one will be able to stop it.

“I pray that the Government and its surrogates maintain the peace and that they do not do anything to provoke a reaction that they will not be in a position to contain.

“The anger and frustration in the land today is unprecedented and the people are looking for the slightest reason to take to the streets. Few would survive it if they did.

“The blood of Kukah must NOT be spilled, he must NOT be killed, he must NOT be kidnapped and he must NOT be arrested or detained otherwise the consequences will be unfathomable and unimaginable.

“A word is enough for the wise.”

