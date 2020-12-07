There were 29 female candidates but none secured a seat, this was a blow to female candidates after women won the right to vote and be voted for 15 years ago.

The final count showed 31 new lawmakers had been elected to the 50-seat assembly.

Safa al-Hashem was elected in two consecutive parliaments, in 2012 and 2016.

She is the first and only woman to have dissolved parliament when she won a court case in 2012 that annulled the national assembly elected in February 2012 and reinstated the previous parliament elected in 2009.

Prior to entering politics, she was a successful businesswoman and founded a consulting company.