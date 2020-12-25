Former Kano State Governor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has lost his father, Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at the age of 93, a principal private secretary to the former governor, Muhammad Ali confirmed.

Late Kwankwaso was the village head of Kwankwaso village before he was elevated to district head of Madobi, in Madobi local government area of Kano state and later Maijidadi Kano by the late Emir Ado Bayero.

Kwankwaso’s late father was recently honored with traditional title of Makama Karaye after Madobi local government was curved under Karaye Emirate council, one of the four emirates created by Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje.

The former governor’s aide, Ali said funeral prayers for late Kwankwaso will be conducted by 3:00 pm at Senator Kwankwaso’s resident in Bompai Kano.

Meanwhile, the death of district head of Madobi, Musa Sale Kwankwaso, has been described as collosal and unrepairable loss that would remain indelible for time immemorial.

In a condolence message signed by commissioner for rural development, Musa Illiasu Kwankwaso, said he has lost a beloved father and close guardian that would for ever be missed.

Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje’s commissioner, regretted the passage of the traditional leader came at a time when his wise counsel and fatherly advise is most valuable to political leaders in the state.

Illiasu, who also hail from Kwankwaso village, emphasised that late Kwankwaso was a unifying factor and bridge builder with genuine heart of love.

According to him, “the late Alh. Musa Sale Kwankwaso is a beloved father, and honest man who is always ready to accommodate everyone. He received everyone in kindness and fear of God. He preaches peace and unity and progress in Kano.

“His wise counsel would remain indelible. Late Kwankwaso is a father indeed because of his persist concern to peace and development of Kano. His a peaceful soul that exactly what he always preaches until he passed away.

“We would missed his fatherly love, prayers and advise at all time. Madobi will missed him and the entire Kano at large will missed him. We can only pray to the Almighty Allah to be pleased with his soul and reward him with Aljanah fridaus.”

