Kano State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Hon. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has extolled Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, whose leadership qualities have transformed the state’s socio-econimic fortune, even at the age of 71.

He added that Ganduje’s dexterity in the administration and management of human and resources of, arguably, the most populated state in the country, remains a clear reference point of excellence.

Highlighting Ganduje’s iconic achievements in Kano political landscape, Kwankwaso contended that Ganduje keeps waxing stronger at his ripe age.

Kwankwaso, while commending the heights of accomplishments of the septuagenarian, especially in the area of rural and community development, declared that Ganduje surpassed his predecessors in all facets of development and growth.

Kwankwaso, in a message of congratulations to Ganduje at 71, applauded his dedication to hard work, which has rejuvenated the infrastructural chain and completed several abandoned projects left behind by previous government.

The Commissioner noted that the relative peace and security enjoyed in the ancient city under the pragmatic leadership of Ganduje, was product of the multi-billion naira hardware and software investment in the state security architecture by the present administration.

Ganduje, according to Kwankwaso, had retired his political competitors and rendered the opposition incapacitated, a trophic stride of the master of the game Ganduje epitomised.

He said despite the ranting of political detractors, Ganduje has imprinted his footprints on all sectors including health, education, agriculture and basic amenities to the glory of the Almighty. He prays for abiding good health and fortified strength for him, as he cruised into more fulfilling life of purpose.









