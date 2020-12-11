Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The political crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state over the swearing-in today of Hon Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party was exacerbated Friday morning as the faction loyal to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq insisted that a caretaker committee cannot succeed a caretaker committee and that the Supreme Court judgement being referred to by the other factions was wrongly interpreted.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Nine party Elders namely Alhaji Iliasu Ibrahim, Alhaji Farouk Idigba, Alhaji Omotosho Adam, Prince Micheal Ajamu and Alhaji Shehu Nseri. Others are Mr Daniel Nathaniel, Alhaji Karufe Shonga, Gbenga Falusi, and Mrs Joel Adedayo made available to journalists in Ilorin.

Recall that two serving ministers from Kwara state and other stakeholders in All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday evening moved against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s efforts to stop Hon Bashir Bolarinwa from being recognised as the Chairman of the state caretaker committee, describing the actions as illegal, illogical and unacceptable.

The press conference was addressed by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, flanked by representatives of other stakeholders.

But in a swift reaction, the faction loyal to the governor said, “It is our contention that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee should not inaugurate Bolarinwa as that would mean that an interim person whose tenure ought to have lapsed is again handed the rein of the party despite the controversy surrounding his headship of the party.

“Whereas other states had validly elected state executive committees, Kwara had none and so it had and still has a special case.

“Nothing buttresses this point more than the APC communication of 30 July, 2018 where it was clearly stated that the caretaker committee was an arrangement that came into place as a result of the developments in the state at the time.

“Our position, therefore, is that a caretaker committee cannot under whatever guise succeed another caretaker committee.”

The party elders also said in the statement, “For the record, until the recent dissolution of APC executives at the state, local and ward levels, it is the position of the majority of party stakeholders in Kwara State that the caretaker committee led by BOB had overstayed its welcome and a new one was required in the interest of fairness and justice.

“The caretaker committee, constituted over two years ago in 2018, was a special purpose vehicle which had since outlasted its purpose. It was therefore welcome and just when the NEC of our party dissolved it along with others across the state.

“Having this, we observed that there are a couple of misrepresentation of facts in the statement of Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.

“First, it should be noted that the sole reason the party opted out of delegates election for the primaries of 2019 general elections was because the party caretaker officials could not serve as valid delegates, hence the resort to direct primary election. It was that direct primary election, supervised by the caretaker committee, that the Supreme Court upheld.

“The position of the Supreme Court was that the National Executive Committee of the party had validly dissolved the state executive committee led by Balogun Fulani and that its (NEC) decision to appoint a caretaker committee was valid.

“At no time did the Supreme Court pronounce BOB as validly elected chairman,” the statement said.

