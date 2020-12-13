Warns against dragging governor’s name into the crisis

The Elders Caucus of Kwara state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the party under the leadership of Hon Bashir Bolarinwa, saying that a Caretaker committee cannot succeed another one.

Recall that Hon Bashir Bolarinwa was among the newly sworn-in caretaker committee by the caretaker committee, national leadership of the party in Abuja last week Friday

The party’s elder caucus which comprises Rev Bunmi Olusona, Senator Oyewo, Senator Ahmed Ahmed, Hon Ayinla Folorunsho, and Senator Makanjuola Ajadi among others said this at a press conference in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to the Spokesman of the caucus, Rev Bunmi Olusona, the elders also condemned in strong terms,the deliberate dragging of the name of the governor, His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq into the crisis by some members of the party,” to please their sponsors in Abuja.”

He said,”We are aware of all the various inglorious moves by those who are only loyal to their personal interests and ambition than the survival of the party, these crops of party supporters want to take us back to the era of slavery, that we all collectively said O to ge. We refused to be enslaved again. ”

Olusona while warning that the party and the state do not wish to be returned to the dark age, said” our collective desire as a people and party transcends anyone’s political and financial desires.

“We are by this position calling on the national caretaker committee that Kwara dissolved exco was a caretaker and this had on several occasions been complained against via representation of papers immediately after the election because of the lopsided constitution of the caretaker.

The elder’s caucus stressed, “for the avoidance of any doubt, our great party’s NEC resolution for dissolved exco to transform to caretaker automatically should bind on substantive party executives produced by congress only, Kwara state party exco was a caretaker committee and can’t be dissolved and swear in again as a caretaker exco.

“We hereby call for fresh constitution of Kwara Caretaker committee that will put in place through Congress, a proper state party executive that will reflect true democracy and guarantee continuous support of APC by Kwarans.

“The national caretaker should also appoint men of honor that will not contest, as caretaker committee members for Kwara State. “The party elders caucus said.

