A Cross section of Christians in Ilorin, Kwara, on Thursday expressed readiness to skip crossover night on the eve of New Year for safety purpose.

Some Christians expressed the willingness in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

Mr Peter Abolarin said he would remain indoor and worship Christ on New Year eve rather than risk contracting COVID-19.

“I will cross over with my family indoor. God answers prayer anywhere. Safety first at this juncture.

“It is not a must to go to a crowded place,” he said.

Another Christian, Mrs Felicia Obi, said crossover night “is not a must with the second wave of COVID-19 looming in the country.

“We should not risk going to the church on the crossover night, it is not a must.

“Safety should be the priority of every Nigerian,” she said.

Mr Femi Aina, a faithful of Winners Chapel, Offa Garage, Ilorin, said he would miss the crossover night for the first time in his life.

“Ever since I have grown up to know myself, I have never missed the night for once.

“But this year will be the first. We can’t help it.

“Crossover night is always lively.

“Everybody must coperate to stay safe. It is beyond our control as we can see COVID-19 is affecting the world, ” he said.

Ms Bukola Adewumi, another faithful, said she would do her praise and worship indoor untill day break.

“I will sing and listen to gospel music till the dawn of the New Year. My crossover night will be indoor.

“No hard feeling, because I know there will be many crossover nights to celebrate in future,” she said.

A cleric, Pastor Joshua Akorede of Christ Grace Church, advised Christians and clergymen to coperate with the government on safety measures.

“Crossover night should not be a do or die affair. Let us coperate with the government to fight the COVID-19 battle.

“Pastors should advise their members to perform their crossover at home.

“Christ is everywhere. Hopefully everything will be fine by 2021 and we can resume crossover night again, ” the pastor said.( NAN)