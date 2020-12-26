The Kwara state government has nullified the employment of over 2,000 teachers employed by the state universal education board (SUBEB) in 2018 on the directive of the former governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed had employed the teachers in order to meet the shortfall.

This development was contained in a statement on Friday by Yakub Ali-Agan, the spokesman of the ministry of education and human capital development.

He noted that the government directed the sack of the teachers following an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which showed illegalities in the employment process.

He further explained that Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the present governor, directed that the employment be started afresh, while 594 of the teachers whose salaries had been withheld since June 2020 be paid on compassionate grounds.

Ali-Agan noted that investigations by the government revealed that some of the teachers didn’t have the requisite qualifications, just as the number of those employed exceeded the figure approved by the former administration.

The statement issued by the spokesperson partly reads:

“A total number of 2,414 SUBEB teachers were engaged in the twilight of the past administration. They are otherwise called sunset workers. This figure is a violent contravention of the executive approval by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who had authorised the employment of 1,100 qualified teachers to take English Language, Mathematics, and Science subjects only.

“On assumption of office in 2019, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, faced with conflicting claims on these workers, magnanimously authorised the screening of all of them, after which 1,658 were cleared as qualified. Surprisingly, an additional 594 got inserted into the payroll. There are claims that 162 more were part of the mix. This was discovered during the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s investigation of the untidy process that kept throwing up conflicting figures of employees and mind-boggling details of how non-qualified persons were engaged.

“Flowing from the above, the government has decided to start the employment process all over again in January 2021. The government will open a new application portal for all the 2,414 and any other eligible persons to apply for SUBEB teaching jobs in relevant subjects to be advertised. This effectively nullifies the controversial employment process of 2018/2019.

“This new process will be largely technology-driven, and needs-based, while every applicant will go through rigorous screenings.”

