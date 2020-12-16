Kylie Jenner | Photo – Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Reality TV star and business mogul Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 according to Forbes magazine.

The mother of one is also the only woman in the top 10 of the list that has 100 celebrities ranked.

Forbes estimated that the 100 celebrities ranked earned a stunning $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, which is actually down from 2019.

With a whopping $590 million in earnings, the 23-year-old who is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics topped the list. She sold 51% of her company to Coty, Inc. in January 2019 for a staggering $600 million. She and her famous family also just inked an exclusive multimedia deal with Hulu.

Travis Scott, the father to Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, appeared at no. 82 on the list, after earning $39.5 million in 2020.

Her brother-in-law and rapper Kanye West trailed behind with $170 million to lay claim to second place on the list. Thanks to his deal with Adidas in which he receives an annual royalty for his Yeezy design. West also owns his own apparel line outright and announced in June that he has partnered with Gap to create a collab clothing line for the retailer.

Numbers three through five on the list were taken by a trio of professional athletes: tennis player Roger Federer at three with $106.3 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at four with $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi at five with $104 million.

In sixth place on the list is media mogul Tyler Perry whose “Madea” franchise has grossed more than $660 million. Perry earned $97 million.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar holds the seventh spot with $95.5 million while with $90 million, Howard Stern becomes the highest-paid radio host thanks to his deal with SiriusXM. He just re-upped his contract for another five years and it’s reportedly worth $100 million.

Basketball MVP, LeBron James earned $88.2 million while actor Dwayne Johnson closes the top 10 with $87.5 million.

Other stars on the list include Ellen DeGeneres (no. 12 with $84 million), Ariana Grande (no. 17 with $72 million), Ryan Reynolds (no. 18 with $71.5 million), Jonas Brothers (no. 20 at $68.5 million), Ed Sheeran (no. 23 with $64 million), Taylor Swift (no. 25 with $63.5 million), Ryan Seacrest (no. 28 with $60 million), Ben Affleck (no. 37 with $55 million), Shawn Mendes (no. 39 with $54.5 million), Billie Eilish (no. 43 with $53 million), and BTS (no. 47 with $50 million) are among the top 50 earners.

Jennifer Lopez (no. 56 with $47.5 million), Rihanna (no. 60 with $46 million), Will Smith (no. 69 with $44.5 million), Blake Shelton (no. 70 with $43.5 million), Katy Perry (no. 86 with $38.5 million), Lady Gaga (no. 87 with $38 million), Oprah Winfrey (no. 91 with $37 million), Serena Williams (no. 98 with $36 million) and Angelina Jolie (no. 99 with $35.5 million) are some of the notable names that round out the top 100 list.