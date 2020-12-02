Former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show contestant, Ifu Ennada, says she feels neglected by God sometimes.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to explain how she had been struggling to achieve certain things despite exerting much energy into them.

Ifu Ennada said her frustration over such situation stems from her belief that as someone who has faith in God, she should not struggle to get things done.

The entrepreneur added that she also gets worried when she sees others succeeding easily in things she finds difficult. She said in spite of her enormous investments in personal and business developments in 2020, she has not achieved her set goals with few days remaining until the end of the year.

“Someone should help me beg God. I’m feeling frustrated. If only God can just remember me and bless me, I’ll be so happy. Sometimes I feel neglected by God. Sometimes I feel I struggle so much where others easily excel. This year I have invested so much into my business and personal development,” she wrote.

“My frustration comes from the fact that I know God is able to bless me… Why won’t he? Am I such a terrible person? Did He not day a little faith was all I needed? I am legit tired of struggling through things.”

Ifu Ennada isn’t the only celebrity who has lamented about their inability to achieve success in recent times. Just yesterday, actor and a former contestant in the first ever edition of Big Brother Naija Reality show, Gideon Okeke also took to his instagram to voice out his frustration about how poorly treated actors are treated in Nigeria, and calling on Nigerians to boycott Nigerian movies and TV shows to register their displeasure.

In an anger-laced video, Okeke described the movie industry as a “beast”. He threatened to quit the industry, decried that actors and actresses don’t receive royalties and residuals for all their works in Nigeria and recalled how he resigned from a TV show he worked with for 10 years as a “result of the poor treatment of their actors.”